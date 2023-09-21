Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $13.77 on Monday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

