Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires $23,280.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $23,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,886.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mativ Stock Down 0.4 %

MATV stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mativ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mativ by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mativ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 249,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mativ by 17.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mativ by 38.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

