Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires $23,280.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $23,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,886.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mativ Stock Down 0.4 %
MATV stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.99.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mativ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mativ by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mativ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 249,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mativ by 17.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mativ by 38.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
