Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,131.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,231.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,348.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

