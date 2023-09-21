Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $288.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average of $286.30. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

