Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.