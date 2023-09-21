Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.09 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

