Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. American National Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.