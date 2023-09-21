Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

