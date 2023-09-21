Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

