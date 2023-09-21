Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.