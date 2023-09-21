Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $364,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $612,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $158.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

