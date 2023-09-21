Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $254.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.