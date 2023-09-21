Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

