Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.