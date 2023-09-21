McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.23 and its 200-day moving average is $286.29.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

