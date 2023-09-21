McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

MCK traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $440.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,774. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $444.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

