MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.93.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,237 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

