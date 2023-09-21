Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.