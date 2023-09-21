Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

