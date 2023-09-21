Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

