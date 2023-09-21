Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

