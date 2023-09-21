Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $134.77

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.77 and last traded at $135.15, with a volume of 15290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

