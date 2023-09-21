Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS) Increases Dividend to $1.43 Per Share

Mills Music Trust (OTCMKTS:MMTRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4252 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Mills Music Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Mills Music Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTRS opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Mills Music Trust has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Mills Music Trust Company Profile

Mills Music Trust holds the right to receive payment of a deferred contingent purchase price obligation relating to music and lyric copyright catalogue payable by EMI Mills Music Inc primarily in the United States. The payments of the contingent portion are based on royalty income generated by the catalogue.

