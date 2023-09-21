MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,768 shares of company stock worth $10,693,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.