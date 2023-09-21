MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

VIS opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

