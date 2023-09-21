MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,569,470. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.89 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

