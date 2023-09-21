MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,575 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

GEHC opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

