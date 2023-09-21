MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,904 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 104,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

