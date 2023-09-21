Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 627 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.