Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

