Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) vs. Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Critical Review

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.86 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -8.52 Mitchells & Butlers $2.83 billion 0.55 $16.65 million N/A N/A

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 4 0 2.44 Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sweetgreen and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Mitchells & Butlers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitchells & Butlers is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -30.29% -26.30% -16.73% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats Sweetgreen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Mitchells & Butlers plc operates as a subsidiary of Odyzean Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.