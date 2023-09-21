Mizuho Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $24.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 172,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,964. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 66.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

