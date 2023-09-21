Mizuho Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $67.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

