Mizuho Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $139.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.78.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $465.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

