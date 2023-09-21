Mizuho Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $63.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

