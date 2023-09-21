Mizuho Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $194.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

CHRD stock opened at $155.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.90. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,514,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

