Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $139.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.11.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $121.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.