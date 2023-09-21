Mizuho Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $72.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HF Sinclair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

