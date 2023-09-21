Mizuho Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $39.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,142,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,807,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.