Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 437,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,494. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

