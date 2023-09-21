Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $40.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

VST opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

