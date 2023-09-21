Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $118.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

Shares of DTE opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $130.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

