Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $97.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

