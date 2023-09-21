Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 32,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.