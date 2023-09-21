Morgan Stanley Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $97.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.