Morgan Stanley Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

