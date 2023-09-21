Morgan Stanley Raises MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $65.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGEE opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

