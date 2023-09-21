Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 133,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $725,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

