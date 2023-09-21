Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Muncy Bank Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

MYBF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Muncy Bank Financial has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, and lines of credit, as well as business and real estate loans.

