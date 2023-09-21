Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.
Muncy Bank Financial Trading Up 4.8 %
MYBF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Muncy Bank Financial has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.
About Muncy Bank Financial
