MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.50

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 146546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

MyHealthChecked Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 million, a PE ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.53.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

